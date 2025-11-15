Amrapali Industries consolidated net profit rises 270.00% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 33.21% to Rs 10698.34 croreNet profit of Amrapali Industries rose 270.00% to Rs 0.37 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 33.21% to Rs 10698.34 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 8031.28 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales10698.348031.28 33 OPM %0.020 -PBDT0.940.70 34 PBT0.530.24 121 NP0.370.10 270
