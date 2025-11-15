Nahar Polyfilms consolidated net profit rises 19.43% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 2.21% to Rs 172.30 croreNet profit of Nahar Polyfilms rose 19.43% to Rs 20.78 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 17.40 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 2.21% to Rs 172.30 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 168.58 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales172.30168.58 2 OPM %16.1213.47 -PBDT31.2625.61 22 PBT23.0817.43 32 NP20.7817.40 19
