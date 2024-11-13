AMS Polymers standalone net profit declines 35.29% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 14.02% to Rs 25.38 croreNet profit of AMS Polymers declined 35.29% to Rs 0.11 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.17 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 14.02% to Rs 25.38 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 22.26 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales25.3822.26 14 OPM %1.341.71 -PBDT0.160.24 -33 PBT0.150.23 -35 NP0.110.17 -35
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content