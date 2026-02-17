Anand Rathi Wealth incorporates subsidiary in GIFT City

Anand Rathi Wealth announced it has incorporated a wholly-owned subsidiary company, Anand Rathi FME (IFSC) in Gift City, Gujarat, to undertake fund management activities.

The subsidiary will set up a fund management entity to undertake fund management activities through alternate investment fund (AIF). It will apply for fund management license under International Financial Services Centres Authority (IFSCA) (Fund Management) Regulations, 2025.

The company has subscribed to 100% of the share capital of Anand Rathi FME (IFSC), acquiring 10,000 equity shares of Rs 10 each for a total cash consideration of Rs 1,00,000.

Anand Rathi Wealth is among Indias leading wealth management firms, catering to high and ultra-high-net-worth individuals with a unique and differentiated client strategy.

The company reported 29.6% rise in net profit to Rs 100.1 crore on a 22.2% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 289.6 crore in Q3 FY26 as compared with Q3 FY25.

The counter rose 0.09% to Rs 3001.30 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News