Naksh Precious Metals Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Naksh Precious Metals Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Last Updated : Feb 17 2026 | 2:51 PM IST

Shiva Mills Ltd, Semac Construction Ltd, Lypsa Gems & Jewellery Ltd and Indowind Energy Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 17 February 2026.

Shiva Mills Ltd, Semac Construction Ltd, Lypsa Gems & Jewellery Ltd and Indowind Energy Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 17 February 2026.

Naksh Precious Metals Ltd lost 9.85% to Rs 5.49 at 14:30 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 11799 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7771 shares in the past one month.

 

Shiva Mills Ltd crashed 9.32% to Rs 54.77. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 180 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 789 shares in the past one month.

Semac Construction Ltd tumbled 8.42% to Rs 244.05. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 8 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 750 shares in the past one month.

Lypsa Gems & Jewellery Ltd corrected 7.97% to Rs 5.43. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 6399 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11334 shares in the past one month.

Indowind Energy Ltd plummeted 7.85% to Rs 11.03. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 68547 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 67238 shares in the past one month.

First Published: Feb 17 2026 | 2:51 PM IST

