Tuesday, February 17, 2026 | 03:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / The Anup Engineering Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

The Anup Engineering Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Last Updated : Feb 17 2026 | 3:04 PM IST

Hindustan Copper Ltd, Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services Ltd, Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Ltd and Engineers India Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 17 February 2026.

Hindustan Copper Ltd, Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services Ltd, Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Ltd and Engineers India Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 17 February 2026.

The Anup Engineering Ltd crashed 4.67% to Rs 1793 at 14:46 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 14028 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 14024 shares in the past one month.

 

Hindustan Copper Ltd tumbled 4.66% to Rs 547.7. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 20.53 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 51.65 lakh shares in the past one month.

Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services Ltd lost 4.29% to Rs 259.7. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.65 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 93838 shares in the past one month.

Also Read

markets, share market

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty trade flat; SMIDs gain; IT, PSU Bank shares rally, metal slips

Gourav Vallabh

AI can save India up to ₹20,000 crore in port cargo handling: EAC-PM member

IRE vs ZIM live score T20 World Cup

Ireland vs Zimbabwe LIVE SCORE T20 WC 2026: Toss delayed due to rain in Pallekele

AI Summit, India AI Impact Summit 2026

DRDO DG Chandrika Kaushik stresses need for indigenous AI in defence sector

T20 WC Group D points table

ICC T20 WC 2026 Group D updated points table: SA, NZ qualify for Super 8

Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Ltd shed 4.15% to Rs 540.4. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 3.06 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4.04 lakh shares in the past one month.

Engineers India Ltd slipped 3.97% to Rs 217.75. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 47.17 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7.43 lakh shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Sensex jumps 124 pts; FMCG shares advance

Sensex jumps 124 pts; FMCG shares advance

KNR Constructions jumps after winning Rs 2,163-cr ECR elevated corridor project

KNR Constructions jumps after winning Rs 2,163-cr ECR elevated corridor project

Naksh Precious Metals Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Naksh Precious Metals Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Adani Group stocks gain after $100 billion AI infrastructure push

Adani Group stocks gain after $100 billion AI infrastructure push

Godawari Power gains after Crisil Ratings revises rating outlook to 'Positive'

Godawari Power gains after Crisil Ratings revises rating outlook to 'Positive'

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 17 2026 | 3:04 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayStocks To Buy TodayAI Impact on News MediaIndian Passport Ranking 2026Gaudium IVF IPOSolar Eclipse TodayIndia Ai Summit 2026 Day 2Personal Finance