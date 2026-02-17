The Anup Engineering Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Hindustan Copper Ltd, Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services Ltd, Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Ltd and Engineers India Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 17 February 2026.

The Anup Engineering Ltd crashed 4.67% to Rs 1793 at 14:46 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 14028 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 14024 shares in the past one month.

Hindustan Copper Ltd tumbled 4.66% to Rs 547.7. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 20.53 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 51.65 lakh shares in the past one month.

Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services Ltd lost 4.29% to Rs 259.7. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.65 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 93838 shares in the past one month.

Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Ltd shed 4.15% to Rs 540.4. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 3.06 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4.04 lakh shares in the past one month.

Engineers India Ltd slipped 3.97% to Rs 217.75. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 47.17 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7.43 lakh shares in the past one month.

