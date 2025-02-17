Business Standard

Anant Raj Ltd Falls 4.04%, BSE Realty index Drops 2.79%

Anant Raj Ltd Falls 4.04%, BSE Realty index Drops 2.79%

Last Updated : Feb 17 2025 | 9:50 AM IST

Anant Raj Ltd has lost 40.8% over last one month compared to 14.79% fall in BSE Realty index and 1.7% drop in the SENSEX

Anant Raj Ltd lost 4.04% today to trade at Rs 532.45. The BSE Realty index is down 2.79% to quote at 6302.92. The index is down 14.79 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Phoenix Mills Ltd decreased 3.76% and DLF Ltd lost 3.1% on the day. The BSE Realty index went down 9.59 % over last one year compared to the 3.99% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Anant Raj Ltd has lost 40.8% over last one month compared to 14.79% fall in BSE Realty index and 1.7% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 26915 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 1.94 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 947.25 on 08 Jan 2025. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 281.15 on 14 Mar 2024.

 

First Published: Feb 17 2025 | 9:30 AM IST

