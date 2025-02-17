Business Standard

Monday, February 17, 2025 | 09:34 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Welspun Corp receives new order of Rs 3,000 cr

Welspun Corp receives new order of Rs 3,000 cr

Image

Last Updated : Feb 17 2025 | 9:31 AM IST
Welspun Corp has received new orders in the USA including two large orders for HSAW Pipes and additional orders for HFIW Pipes, valued at approx. Rs 3,000 crore for supply of coated Pipes primarily for Natural Gas Pipeline Projects. Execution of these orders will be largely during FY26 and FY27.

With addition of these new orders, value of our Company's consolidated order book stands at approx. Rs. 18,000 crore.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

AJAX Engineering IPO lists in B Group

AJAX Engineering IPO lists in B Group

Shares may see value buying

Shares may see value buying

Vaswani Industries standalone net profit declines 23.71% in the December 2024 quarter

Vaswani Industries standalone net profit declines 23.71% in the December 2024 quarter

Supraneet Finance & Consultants reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the December 2024 quarter

Supraneet Finance & Consultants reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the December 2024 quarter

India's forex reserves up $7.6 billion at $638.2 billion

India's forex reserves up $7.6 billion at $638.2 billion

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 17 2025 | 9:11 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayDelhi NCR Earthquake TodayLatest News LIVEGold Silver Price TodayHexaware Technologies IPO Allotmentcbse board exam 2025 TodayChhaava box office collectionCBSE Class 10 English Paper Analysis
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon