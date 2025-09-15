Monday, September 15, 2025 | 09:51 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Anant Raj Ltd Spurts 4.12%

Anant Raj Ltd Spurts 4.12%

Image

Last Updated : Sep 15 2025 | 9:50 AM IST

Anant Raj Ltd has added 3.69% over last one month compared to 1.39% gain in BSE Realty index and 1.64% rise in the SENSEX

Anant Raj Ltd gained 4.12% today to trade at Rs 555.35. The BSE Realty index is up 0.84% to quote at 6926. The index is up 1.39 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Godrej Properties Ltd increased 1.25% and DLF Ltd added 0.97% on the day. The BSE Realty index went down 15.87 % over last one year compared to the 1.17% fall in benchmark SENSEX.

Anant Raj Ltd has added 3.69% over last one month compared to 1.39% gain in BSE Realty index and 1.64% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 40012 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 85252 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 947.25 on 08 Jan 2025. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 366.15 on 07 Apr 2025.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Engineers India gains on bagging Rs 618-cr contract for fertilizer project in Africa

Engineers India gains on bagging Rs 618-cr contract for fertilizer project in Africa

Bharat Forge inks two global defence deals to boost aerospace footprint

Bharat Forge inks two global defence deals to boost aerospace footprint

Bharat Forge Q1 PAT rises 63% YoY to Rs 284 cr

Bharat Forge Q1 PAT rises 63% YoY to Rs 284 cr

Vikram Solar wins 200 MW solar modules order from AB Energia

Vikram Solar wins 200 MW solar modules order from AB Energia

Karnataka Bank appoints Vijayakumar P.H. as CFO

Karnataka Bank appoints Vijayakumar P.H. as CFO

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 15 2025 | 9:30 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayUrban Company IPO Allotment StatusDev Accelerator IPO Allotment StatusGold-Silver Rate TodayShrinagar House Of Mangalsutra IPO AllotmentLatest News LIVEDividend Stocks TodayUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon