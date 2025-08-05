Tuesday, August 05, 2025 | 12:58 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Kitex Garments launches "Little Star" USA brand in India

Kitex Garments launches "Little Star" USA brand in India

Image

Last Updated : Aug 05 2025 | 12:50 PM IST

Kitex Garments has launched its globally trusted Little Star USA brand in the Indian market. This strategic move marks a significant milestone, signaling Kitex's foray into India's booming domestic kidswear sector after decades of industry leadership as a major exporter.

Kitex will debut Little Star on multiple leading online platforms, recognizing the pivotal role of digital channels in India's rapidly evolving retail landscape. This online-first approach allows for accelerated brand recognition, broader market reach, and agility in capturing demand. Kitex is targeting an ambitious annual revenue milestone of Rs 1,000 crore within 2 to 3 years for the Little Star brand in Indiaa testament to its growth vision and execution capability.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

IEX records 25.5% growth in electricity traded volume in Jul'25

IEX records 25.5% growth in electricity traded volume in Jul'25

Remsons Industries secures Rs 3-cr export order from German OEM

Remsons Industries secures Rs 3-cr export order from German OEM

Anup Engg slumps as Q1 PAT slides 17% QoQ to Rs 26 cr

Anup Engg slumps as Q1 PAT slides 17% QoQ to Rs 26 cr

DLF Q1 PAT rises 18% YoY to Rs 763-cr

DLF Q1 PAT rises 18% YoY to Rs 763-cr

Nimbus Projects spurts on revival of Noida luxury project

Nimbus Projects spurts on revival of Noida luxury project

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 05 2025 | 12:22 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayBritannia Q1 Results previewQ1 Result TodayHighway Infrastructure IPO Gold and Silver Rate TodayJioBalckRock New FundKnowledge Realty REIT IPOUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon