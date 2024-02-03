Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Andhra Paper plan annual outage at its Rajahmundry unit

Image

Last Updated : Feb 03 2024 | 1:31 PM IST
From 19 February to 24 March 2024
Andhra Paper announced that an Annual outage (planned maintenance shutdown) in the manufacturing facility at Unit: Rajahmundry, has been planned from 19 February 2024 to 24 March 2024.
The purpose of the annual outage is to carry out planned annual maintenance of equipment and utilities, replacement of obsolete equipment and upgradation of machinery in line with the planned capital expenditure for rebuild and upgrade of Pulp Mill.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Apollo Micro Systems Ltd is setting up a state-of-the-art Defence equipment manufacturing facility at Hyderabad

Board of Andhra Paper approves capex of Rs 270 cr for new tissue paper machine

Capital Goods shares fall

Voith Paper Fabrics India standalone net profit rises 37.05% in the December 2023 quarter

Rudrra Sensor Celebrates 21 Years of Excellence in Manufacturing Customized Sensors

Kamdhenu Ventures reports consolidated net profit of Rs 4.07 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Z F Steering Gear (India) consolidated net profit rises 163.47% in the December 2023 quarter

Hinduja Leyland Finance standalone net profit rises 21.20% in the December 2023 quarter

Allcargo Gati reports consolidated net profit of Rs 21.76 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Reliance Power reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1136.75 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 03 2024 | 12:44 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesBudget 2024 LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayTim CookIndia vs England 2nd Test Day 1 LIVEITR Filed UpdatesByju | RaveendranBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon