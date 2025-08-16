Andhra Pradesh State Beverages Corporation standalone net profit rises 17.47% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 12.04% to Rs 3712.23 croreNet profit of Andhra Pradesh State Beverages Corporation rose 17.47% to Rs 168.50 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 143.44 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 12.04% to Rs 3712.23 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 3313.18 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales3712.233313.18 12 OPM %9.1310.51 -PBDT170.08145.79 17 PBT168.50143.44 17 NP168.50143.44 17
