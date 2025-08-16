OPG Power Generation Pvt standalone net profit declines 21.35% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 4.20% to Rs 536.13 croreNet profit of OPG Power Generation Pvt declined 21.35% to Rs 28.91 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 36.76 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 4.20% to Rs 536.13 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 559.66 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales536.13559.66 -4 OPM %8.6511.95 -PBDT45.7358.68 -22 PBT35.0347.83 -27 NP28.9136.76 -21
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content