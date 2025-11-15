Anik Industries consolidated net profit declines 71.43% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 157.84% to Rs 71.68 croreNet profit of Anik Industries declined 71.43% to Rs 0.28 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.98 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 157.84% to Rs 71.68 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 27.80 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales71.6827.80 158 OPM %0.714.03 -PBDT0.661.18 -44 PBT0.551.04 -47 NP0.280.98 -71
