Super Tannery consolidated net profit declines 25.00% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 20.38% to Rs 59.25 croreNet profit of Super Tannery declined 25.00% to Rs 0.69 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.92 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 20.38% to Rs 59.25 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 74.42 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales59.2574.42 -20 OPM %7.115.19 -PBDT3.403.63 -6 PBT1.001.63 -39 NP0.690.92 -25
