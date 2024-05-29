Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Anjani Finance consolidated net profit declines 99.39% in the March 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : May 29 2024 | 5:16 PM IST
Sales reported at Rs 0.11 crore
Net profit of Anjani Finance declined 99.39% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales reported to Rs 0.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs -0.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit declined 90.70% to Rs 0.65 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 6.99 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 9.47% to Rs 0.86 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.95 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales0.11-0.15 LP 0.860.95 -9 OPM %54.5573.33 -59.30234.74 - PBDT0.08-0.17 LP 0.612.20 -72 PBT0.08-0.18 LP 0.602.19 -73 NP0.023.30 -99 0.656.99 -91
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Anjani Finance consolidated net profit declines 97.00% in the December 2023 quarter

Anjani Foods consolidated net profit declines 27.78% in the December 2023 quarter

Anjani Portland Cement reports consolidated net loss of Rs 5.93 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Anjani Portland Cement reports consolidated net loss of Rs 4.39 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Anjani Synthetics standalone net profit rises 120.93% in the December 2023 quarter

Bhartiya International consolidated net profit declines 97.41% in the March 2024 quarter

ISGEC Heavy Engineering consolidated net profit declines 17.22% in the March 2024 quarter

Salzer Electronics consolidated net profit rises 34.24% in the March 2024 quarter

Jyoti Structures consolidated net profit rises 154.41% in the March 2024 quarter

Power Mech bags its first construction contract from BHEL worth Rs 563 crore

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 29 2024 | 5:02 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Elections LIVEGold Silver Price TodayIMD Weather UpdateAnant-Radhika 2nd Pre-Wedding BashICC T20 World Cup 2024T20 World Cup ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon