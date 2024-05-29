Jyoti Structures consolidated net profit rises 154.41% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 17.24% to Rs 128.96 crore

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 28.86 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 4.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 96.91% to Rs 451.38 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 229.23 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of Jyoti Structures rose 154.41% to Rs 14.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 5.55 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 17.24% to Rs 128.96 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 155.83 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.