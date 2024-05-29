ISGEC Heavy Engineering consolidated net profit declines 17.22% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 8.56% to Rs 1867.96 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 24.01% to Rs 243.67 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 196.49 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 2.81% to Rs 6219.34 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 6399.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of ISGEC Heavy Engineering declined 17.22% to Rs 71.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 86.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 8.56% to Rs 1867.96 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2042.74 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.