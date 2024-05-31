Ankur Marketing standalone net profit declines 7.84% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 12.50% to Rs 0.27 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 11.35% to Rs 2.06 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.85 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 33.75% to Rs 1.07 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of Ankur Marketing declined 7.84% to Rs 0.47 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.51 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 12.50% to Rs 0.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.0.270.241.070.80-51.85-75.00-65.42-121.250.800.702.962.550.710.582.612.160.470.512.061.85