Business Standard
Arnold Holdings reports standalone net profit of Rs 6.41 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 31 2024 | 2:32 PM IST
Sales rise 44.54% to Rs 63.09 crore
Net profit of Arnold Holdings reported to Rs 6.41 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.52 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 44.54% to Rs 63.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 43.65 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 131.50% to Rs 8.82 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.81 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 27.75% to Rs 208.20 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 162.97 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales63.0943.65 45 208.20162.97 28 OPM %20.805.13 -9.556.46 - PBDT11.711.36 761 14.875.84 155 PBT10.330.69 1397 12.745.02 154 NP6.41-0.52 LP 8.823.81 131
First Published: May 31 2024 | 2:16 PM IST

