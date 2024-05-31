Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Hillridge Investments reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the March 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : May 31 2024 | 2:32 PM IST
Reported sales nil
Hillridge Investments reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 100.00% to Rs 0.02 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales remain constant at Rs 0.11 crore in the year ended March 2024 and also during the previous year ended March 2023.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales00.11 -100 0.110.11 0 OPM %045.45 -09.09 - PBDT00.05 -100 0.020.01 100 PBT00.05 -100 0.020.01 100 NP00.05 -100 0.020.01 100
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Healthy Investments reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the March 2024 quarter

Unijolly Investments Company reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the March 2024 quarter

Shree Salasar Investments reports consolidated nil net profit/loss in the December 2023 quarter

Eraaya Lifespaces reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the March 2024 quarter

Roselabs Finance reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the March 2024 quarter

Sanginita Chemicals reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.58 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Arnold Holdings reports standalone net profit of Rs 6.41 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Atlantic Commercial Company standalone net profit declines 13.51% in the March 2024 quarter

Beekay Steel Industries standalone net profit rises 54.88% in the March 2024 quarter

Arihant Classic Finance standalone net profit declines 97.83% in the March 2024 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 31 2024 | 2:16 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Elections LIVEIndia Q4 GDP NumbersDelhi water CrisisWorld No Tobacco DayICC T20 World Cup 2024T20 World Cup ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon