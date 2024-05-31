Atlantic Commercial Company standalone net profit declines 13.51% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 29.21% to Rs 1.43 crore

For the full year,net profit declined 14.77% to Rs 1.27 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.49 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 27.01% to Rs 1.54 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of Atlantic Commercial Company declined 13.51% to Rs 1.28 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.48 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 29.21% to Rs 1.43 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.