Anlon Healthcare standalone net profit rises 259.85% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 115.97% to Rs 52.20 croreNet profit of Anlon Healthcare rose 259.85% to Rs 9.32 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 2.59 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 115.97% to Rs 52.20 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 24.17 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales52.2024.17 116 OPM %26.3231.07 -PBDT12.906.63 95 PBT12.456.16 102 NP9.322.59 260
