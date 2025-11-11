Tuesday, November 11, 2025 | 04:25 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Anlon Healthcare standalone net profit rises 259.85% in the September 2025 quarter

Anlon Healthcare standalone net profit rises 259.85% in the September 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 11 2025 | 4:18 PM IST

Sales rise 115.97% to Rs 52.20 crore

Net profit of Anlon Healthcare rose 259.85% to Rs 9.32 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 2.59 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 115.97% to Rs 52.20 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 24.17 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales52.2024.17 116 OPM %26.3231.07 -PBDT12.906.63 95 PBT12.456.16 102 NP9.322.59 260

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Nov 11 2025 | 4:05 PM IST

