Coromandel Engineering Company standalone net profit declines 72.73% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 35.21% to Rs 13.44 croreNet profit of Coromandel Engineering Company declined 72.73% to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 35.21% to Rs 13.44 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 9.94 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales13.449.94 35 OPM %8.71-0.60 -PBDT0.38-0.93 LP PBT0.03-1.18 LP NP0.030.11 -73
