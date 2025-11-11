Madras Fertilizers standalone net profit rises 719.62% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 4.14% to Rs 510.37 croreNet profit of Madras Fertilizers rose 719.62% to Rs 12.95 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1.58 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 4.14% to Rs 510.37 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 532.42 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales510.37532.42 -4 OPM %2.402.07 -PBDT20.475.71 258 PBT17.373.32 423 NP12.951.58 720
