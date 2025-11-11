Robust Hotels standalone net profit rises 155.02% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 5.85% to Rs 35.99 croreNet profit of Robust Hotels rose 155.02% to Rs 5.84 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 2.29 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 5.85% to Rs 35.99 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 34.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales35.9934.00 6 OPM %33.4324.62 -PBDT12.607.79 62 PBT8.153.42 138 NP5.842.29 155
