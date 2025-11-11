MOIL standalone net profit rises 40.99% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 19.24% to Rs 348.05 croreNet profit of MOIL rose 40.99% to Rs 70.44 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 49.96 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 19.24% to Rs 348.05 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 291.89 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales348.05291.89 19 OPM %28.5927.13 -PBDT129.79105.97 22 PBT89.7668.16 32 NP70.4449.96 41
