Pyramid Technoplast standalone net profit rises 7.71% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 20.79% to Rs 160.82 croreNet profit of Pyramid Technoplast rose 7.71% to Rs 6.15 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 5.71 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 20.79% to Rs 160.82 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 133.14 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales160.82133.14 21 OPM %7.427.11 -PBDT11.019.69 14 PBT8.197.73 6 NP6.155.71 8
