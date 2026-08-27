Thursday, August 27, 2026 | 05:36 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex(    %)
                             
Nifty(    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             

Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveBest selling smartphones 2026HDFC Bank 52 Week LowBest Home Loan Rates in AugustNepal FloodsHP OmniPad 12 reviewTATA Power ShareBHEL share priceTempsens IPO
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Annu Projects IPO subscribed 88%

Annu Projects IPO subscribed 88%

Last Updated : Aug 27 2026 | 5:31 PM IST

The offer received bids for 1.55 crore shares as against 1.76 crore shares on offer.

Annu Projects received bids for 1,55,25,367 shares as against 1,76,83,000 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 17:00 IST on 26 August 2026. The issue was subscribed 0.34 times.

The issue opened for bidding on 25 August 2026 and will close on 28 August 2026. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 94 and 99 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 151 equity shares and multiples thereof.

The issue comprises only a fresh issue of up to 17,683,000 equity shares of Rs 10 face value.

 

Of the net proceeds, the company intends to use Rs 15.408 crore towards funding capital expenditure requirements of the company for purchase of machinery or equipment; Rs 115 crore towards funding working capital requirements of the company; and balance towards general corporate purposes.

Annu Projects, established in 2003, is engaged in the design, development, implementation, operations and maintenance of essential overhead and underground utilities infrastructure across telecom, sewerage, gas pipeline and railway signaling verticals.

Also Read

fertilisers

Statewide expansion of digital fertiliser sale system to aid farmers

hcltech

HCLTech sets up Wacker Chemie global capability centre in Pune, India

Rakshabandhan 2026

Raksha Bandhan 2026 special trains: Check new routes and timings

India Post GDS Recruitment 2026

India Post GDS Recruitment 2026: Over 25,000 vacancies open, check details

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

Bond traders expect RBI to drain surplus liquidity as rate hikes loom

In the telecom infrastructure vertical, it is primarily engaged in surveying, designing, and installing cabling and tower infrastructures for communication, automation, and electronic security systems.

Core activities of the company in sewerage infrastructure vertical include pipe laying, construction of manholes, construction of sewerage treatment plants, construction of pumping stations, and construction of structural facilities essential for supporting sewerage operations, construction of storm water drainage systems and screening chambers for combined or sanitary sewers.

In FY26 revenue from operations, about 41.50% is accounted by telecom infrastructure, 52.67% from sewerage infrastructure, 4.03% from gas pipeline and 1.80% from others including trading of machines etc.

As on June 30, 2026, it owned a fleet of more than 558 machine and equipment (such as horizontal directional drilling machine, excavators, splicing machine, digitrak machine, OTDR machine, HDPE pipe welding machine etc)

The firm reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 33.03 crore and sales of Rs 241.25 crore for the twelve months ended on 31 March 2026.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

INR subdued as US Dollar index hits one-week high

INR subdued as US Dollar index hits one-week high

Indices extend losses for 2nd day; PSU Bank stocks drop

Indices extend losses for 2nd day; PSU Bank stocks drop

Japanese shares trade mixed as tech stocks diverge

Japanese shares trade mixed as tech stocks diverge

China stocks gain as investors expect more policy support

China stocks gain as investors expect more policy support

Sensex tumbles 539 pts, Nifty slips below 24,100 as HDFC Bank, Reliance drag

Sensex tumbles 539 pts, Nifty slips below 24,100 as HDFC Bank, Reliance drag

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 27 2026 | 5:31 PM IST