Antarctica standalone net profit declines 62.71% in the December 2025 quarter

Net profit of Antarctica declined 62.71% to Rs 0.22 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.59 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 25.86% to Rs 22.44 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 17.83 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.

