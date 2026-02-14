Nikhil Adhesives standalone net profit rises 1.44% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 0.85% to Rs 133.07 crore

Net profit of Nikhil Adhesives rose 1.44% to Rs 3.52 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 3.47 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 0.85% to Rs 133.07 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 134.21 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.133.07134.215.786.376.986.615.114.693.523.47

