Orient Press reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.08 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Net profit of Orient Press reported to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.75 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 6.19% to Rs 31.99 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 34.10 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.31.9934.104.783.201.210.160.10-0.990.08-0.75

