Gujarat Raffia Industries standalone net profit rises 37.50% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 291.80% to Rs 23.90 croreNet profit of Gujarat Raffia Industries rose 37.50% to Rs 0.11 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 291.80% to Rs 23.90 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 6.10 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales23.906.10 292 OPM %1.388.85 -PBDT0.560.44 27 PBT0.150.09 67 NP0.110.08 38
First Published: Feb 14 2026 | 9:14 AM IST