Gujarat Raffia Industries standalone net profit rises 37.50% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 291.80% to Rs 23.90 crore

Net profit of Gujarat Raffia Industries rose 37.50% to Rs 0.11 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 291.80% to Rs 23.90 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 6.10 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.23.906.101.388.850.560.440.150.090.110.08

