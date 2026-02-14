Saturday, February 14, 2026 | 09:24 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Sobhagya Mercantile standalone net profit rises 65.75% in the December 2025 quarter

Sobhagya Mercantile standalone net profit rises 65.75% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 14 2026 | 9:14 AM IST

Sales rise 8.88% to Rs 47.47 crore

Net profit of Sobhagya Mercantile rose 65.75% to Rs 6.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 3.65 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 8.88% to Rs 47.47 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 43.60 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales47.4743.60 9 OPM %19.0414.38 -PBDT8.156.10 34 PBT8.065.96 35 NP6.053.65 66

First Published: Feb 14 2026 | 9:14 AM IST

