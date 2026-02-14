Sobhagya Mercantile standalone net profit rises 65.75% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 8.88% to Rs 47.47 crore

Net profit of Sobhagya Mercantile rose 65.75% to Rs 6.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 3.65 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 8.88% to Rs 47.47 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 43.60 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.47.4743.6019.0414.388.156.108.065.966.053.65

Powered by Capital Market - Live News