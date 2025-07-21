Monday, July 21, 2025 | 10:52 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Anthem Biosciences jumps on debut

Last Updated : Jul 21 2025 | 10:50 AM IST

Shares of Anthem Biosciences were currently trading at Rs 726.35 at 10:21 IST on the BSE, representing a premium of 27.43% compared with the issue price of Rs 570.

The scrip was listed at Rs 723.10, exhibiting a premium of 26.86% to the issue price.

So far, the stock has hit a high of Rs 746.70 and a low of Rs 723.05. On the BSE, over 25.90 lakh shares of the company were traded in the counter so far.

The initial public offer of Anthem Biosciences was subscribed 63.86 times. The issue opened for bidding on 14 July 2025 and it closed on 16 July 2025. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 540 and 570 per share.

 

The IPO is a full offer for sale of 5,95,61,404 equity shares at the upper price, amounting to Rs 3,395 crore. The company will not receive any funds from the offer; all proceeds will go to the selling shareholders based on the shares they offered. The promoters and promoter group hold a total of 43,17,47,949 equity shares, making up 76.87% of the pre-offer issued and paid-up equity share capital. Their shareholding after the IPO is expected to be around 74.69%.

Anthem Biosciences is a tech-oriented CRDMO, providing drug discovery and manufacturing services, as well as specialty ingredients like probiotics, enzymes, and peptides. In FY25, CRDMO contributed 81.65% of its revenue. It serves over 550 clients in more than 44 countries, with Europe and North America being key markets. Supported by green chemistry and a partnership with Davos Pharma in the U.S., the company is growing its capacity and working on technologies like RNAi and ADCs.

Ahead of the IPO, Anthem Biosciences on Friday, 11 July 2025, raised Rs 1,016.02 crore from anchor investors. The board allotted 1.78 crore shares at Rs 570 each to 60 anchor investors.

The firm reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 451.26 crore and sales of Rs 1,844.55 crore for the twelve months ended on 31 March 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jul 21 2025 | 10:26 AM IST

