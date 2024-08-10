Anuh Pharma standalone net profit declines 19.06% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 14.60% to Rs 137.91 croreNet profit of Anuh Pharma declined 19.06% to Rs 9.51 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 11.75 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 14.60% to Rs 137.91 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 161.48 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales137.91161.48 -15 OPM %7.668.65 -PBDT14.1517.42 -19 PBT12.2715.41 -20 NP9.5111.75 -19
