Kovai Medical Center & Hospital standalone net profit rises 47.34% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 14.75% to Rs 314.75 croreNet profit of Kovai Medical Center & Hospital rose 47.34% to Rs 45.75 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 31.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 14.75% to Rs 314.75 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 274.30 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales314.75274.30 15 OPM %27.4024.94 -PBDT84.7664.06 32 PBT60.7041.75 45 NP45.7531.05 47
