Anupam Finserv standalone net profit rises 166.67% in the December 2025 quarter

Net profit of Anupam Finserv rose 166.67% to Rs 0.40 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.15 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 20.19% to Rs 1.25 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1.04 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.1.251.0450.4021.150.610.210.540.060.400.15

