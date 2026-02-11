Wednesday, February 11, 2026 | 09:22 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Anupam Finserv standalone net profit rises 166.67% in the December 2025 quarter

Anupam Finserv standalone net profit rises 166.67% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 11 2026 | 9:20 AM IST

Sales rise 20.19% to Rs 1.25 crore

Net profit of Anupam Finserv rose 166.67% to Rs 0.40 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.15 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 20.19% to Rs 1.25 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1.04 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales1.251.04 20 OPM %50.4021.15 -PBDT0.610.21 190 PBT0.540.06 800 NP0.400.15 167

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Gandhi Special Tubes standalone net profit rises 29.95% in the December 2025 quarter

Gandhi Special Tubes standalone net profit rises 29.95% in the December 2025 quarter

Mangalam Seeds consolidated net profit declines 5.19% in the December 2025 quarter

Mangalam Seeds consolidated net profit declines 5.19% in the December 2025 quarter

Speciality Restaurants consolidated net profit declines 8.11% in the December 2025 quarter

Speciality Restaurants consolidated net profit declines 8.11% in the December 2025 quarter

IIFL Capital Services consolidated net profit declines 5.21% in the December 2025 quarter

IIFL Capital Services consolidated net profit declines 5.21% in the December 2025 quarter

Tera Software consolidated net profit rises 192.20% in the December 2025 quarter

Tera Software consolidated net profit rises 192.20% in the December 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 11 2026 | 9:19 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayBiopol Chemicals IPOStocks To Buy TodayGold and Silver Price TodayIndia Ai Summit 2026Apple CarPaly AI UpdateIndia US Trade DealTitan Q3 ResultsPersonal Finance