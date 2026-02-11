Gandhi Special Tubes standalone net profit rises 29.95% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 21.80% to Rs 48.44 crore

Net profit of Gandhi Special Tubes rose 29.95% to Rs 19.70 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 15.16 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 21.80% to Rs 48.44 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 39.77 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.48.4439.7746.0442.0928.2918.7927.4217.9219.7015.16

