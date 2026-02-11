IIFL Capital Services consolidated net profit declines 5.21% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 0.63% to Rs 586.28 crore

Net profit of IIFL Capital Services declined 5.21% to Rs 186.87 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 197.14 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 0.63% to Rs 586.28 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 582.59 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.586.28582.5932.4642.09271.21264.10254.24250.09186.87197.14

