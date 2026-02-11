Wednesday, February 11, 2026 | 09:22 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Tera Software consolidated net profit rises 192.20% in the December 2025 quarter

Tera Software consolidated net profit rises 192.20% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 11 2026 | 9:19 AM IST

Sales rise 147.55% to Rs 59.14 crore

Net profit of Tera Software rose 192.20% to Rs 6.37 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 2.18 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 147.55% to Rs 59.14 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 23.89 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales59.1423.89 148 OPM %16.6012.10 -PBDT8.852.84 212 PBT8.642.81 207 NP6.372.18 192

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Feb 11 2026 | 9:19 AM IST

