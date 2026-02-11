Tera Software consolidated net profit rises 192.20% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 147.55% to Rs 59.14 crore

Net profit of Tera Software rose 192.20% to Rs 6.37 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 2.18 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 147.55% to Rs 59.14 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 23.89 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.59.1423.8916.6012.108.852.848.642.816.372.18

Powered by Capital Market - Live News