Mangalam Seeds consolidated net profit declines 5.19% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 11 2026 | 9:19 AM IST

Sales rise 5.52% to Rs 28.88 crore

Net profit of Mangalam Seeds declined 5.19% to Rs 1.28 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1.35 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 5.52% to Rs 28.88 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 27.37 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales28.8827.37 6 OPM %11.1810.19 -PBDT2.182.03 7 PBT1.661.62 2 NP1.281.35 -5

First Published: Feb 11 2026 | 9:19 AM IST

