Mangalam Seeds consolidated net profit declines 5.19% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 5.52% to Rs 28.88 crore

Net profit of Mangalam Seeds declined 5.19% to Rs 1.28 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1.35 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 5.52% to Rs 28.88 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 27.37 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.28.8827.3711.1810.192.182.031.661.621.281.35

Powered by Capital Market - Live News