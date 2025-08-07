Anupam Finserv standalone net profit rises 70.00% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 26.09% to Rs 1.16 croreNet profit of Anupam Finserv rose 70.00% to Rs 0.34 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.20 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 26.09% to Rs 1.16 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.92 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales1.160.92 26 OPM %50.8650.00 -PBDT0.540.39 38 PBT0.460.27 70 NP0.340.20 70
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content