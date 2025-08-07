Thursday, August 07, 2025 | 04:52 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / KPT Industries standalone net profit declines 25.12% in the June 2025 quarter

KPT Industries standalone net profit declines 25.12% in the June 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Aug 07 2025 | 4:51 PM IST

Sales decline 15.33% to Rs 38.77 crore

Net profit of KPT Industries declined 25.12% to Rs 3.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 4.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 15.33% to Rs 38.77 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 45.79 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales38.7745.79 -15 OPM %14.4216.53 -PBDT4.906.50 -25 PBT4.105.63 -27 NP3.074.10 -25

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Aug 07 2025 | 4:39 PM IST

