KPT Industries standalone net profit declines 25.12% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 15.33% to Rs 38.77 croreNet profit of KPT Industries declined 25.12% to Rs 3.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 4.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 15.33% to Rs 38.77 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 45.79 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales38.7745.79 -15 OPM %14.4216.53 -PBDT4.906.50 -25 PBT4.105.63 -27 NP3.074.10 -25
