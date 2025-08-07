Thursday, August 07, 2025 | 04:52 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Regulatory enhancement to offer improved visibility on domestic production, imports, and stock levels of edible oils

Regulatory enhancement to offer improved visibility on domestic production, imports, and stock levels of edible oils

Image

Last Updated : Aug 07 2025 | 4:50 PM IST

The Department of Food and Public Distribution (DFPD) has notified an amendment to the Vegetable Oil Products, Production and Availability (Regulation) Order, 2011 (VOPPA Regulation Order, 2011), to boost Edible Oil Data Compliance. Originally issued under the Essential Commodities Act, 1955, the order was framed following the repeal of earlier regulations by the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006. The amendment seeks to align the order with institutional changes brought about by the 2014 merger of two key directorates and to strengthen data collection mechanisms in the edible oil sector through the incorporation of provisions under the Collection of Statistics Act, 2008.

 

This regulatory enhancement is designed to benefit both consumers and stakeholders across the edible oil value chain. With improved visibility on domestic production, imports, and stock levels, the Government will be equipped to undertake timely policy interventions-such as adjusting import duties or facilitating imports-to correct supply-demand imbalances. This will contribute to stabilizing retail prices and improving the availability of edible oils nationwide. The amendment enhances transparency, facilitates better market intelligence, and supports evidence-based policymaking. It enables closer monitoring of production and stock positions, ensuring consistent availability of edible oils and supporting the Government's national food security objectives.

Stakeholder consultations were held with key bodies, including the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), the Department of Animal Husbandry, and various edible oil industry associations. Industry associations have expressed strong support for the initiative and are encouraging their members to register through the National Single Window System (NSWS) and submit monthly returns via the official VOPPA portal.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Indices claw back to close in green amid late buying; Nifty ends above 24,590

Indices claw back to close in green amid late buying; Nifty ends above 24,590

Quick Wrap: Nifty Media Index gains 0.99%

Quick Wrap: Nifty Media Index gains 0.99%

Nifty August futures trade at premium

Nifty August futures trade at premium

Nifty ends above 24,550; media shares in demand

Nifty ends above 24,550; media shares in demand

Tanla deploys Wisely.ai for Indonesia's telecom provider Indosat

Tanla deploys Wisely.ai for Indonesia's telecom provider Indosat

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 07 2025 | 4:42 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayTrent Q1 Results ReviewGold and Silver Rate TodayQ1 Result TodayPakistan Upcoming Cricket MatchesUttarkashi Flood UpdatesJSW Cement IPOUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon