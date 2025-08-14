Thursday, August 14, 2025 | 09:46 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Anupam Rasayan India consolidated net profit rises 768.37% in the June 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 14 2025 | 9:25 AM IST

Sales rise 91.12% to Rs 485.83 crore

Net profit of Anupam Rasayan India rose 768.37% to Rs 34.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 3.92 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 91.12% to Rs 485.83 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 254.20 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales485.83254.20 91 OPM %25.5820.92 -PBDT93.5336.86 154 PBT62.8516.22 287 NP34.043.92 768

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Aug 14 2025 | 7:36 AM IST

