Colab Platforms consolidated net profit rises 166.67% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 94.73% to Rs 21.79 croreNet profit of Colab Platforms rose 166.67% to Rs 1.20 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.45 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 94.73% to Rs 21.79 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 11.19 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales21.7911.19 95 OPM %-0.284.02 -PBDT1.210.45 169 PBT1.200.45 167 NP1.200.45 167
