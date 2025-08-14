Bengal & Assam Company consolidated net profit declines 0.39% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 8.58% to Rs 573.13 croreNet profit of Bengal & Assam Company declined 0.39% to Rs 247.45 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 248.41 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 8.58% to Rs 573.13 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 527.85 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales573.13527.85 9 OPM %17.5815.69 -PBDT115.5790.37 28 PBT99.2373.17 36 NP247.45248.41 0
