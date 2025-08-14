Sprayking consolidated net profit declines 64.79% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 37.78% to Rs 22.28 croreNet profit of Sprayking declined 64.79% to Rs 0.50 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.42 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 37.78% to Rs 22.28 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 35.81 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales22.2835.81 -38 OPM %7.1812.26 -PBDT1.054.01 -74 PBT0.293.30 -91 NP0.501.42 -65
