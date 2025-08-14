Essar Shipping reports consolidated net profit of Rs 27.36 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 33.46% to Rs 1.69 croreNet profit of Essar Shipping reported to Rs 27.36 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net loss of Rs 34.94 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 33.46% to Rs 1.69 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 2.54 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales1.692.54 -33 OPM %-279.29-175.20 -PBDT27.55-24.41 LP PBT27.36-24.60 LP NP27.36-34.94 LP
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content